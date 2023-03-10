The video embedded in this post is from a previous event.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — For the third time in the past five years, All Elite Wrestling’s marquee event, “Double or Nothing” will be coming to Las Vegas.

Double of Nothing is scheduled to bow at the T-Mobile arena on Sunday, May 28. The tentpole event will not be the only AEW show coming to the “entertainment capital of the world” on Memorial Day weekend. On Wednesday, May 24, AEW Dynamite and on Friday, May 26, AEW Rampage will originate from the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

The artwork for the event features AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman or MJF, wrestling legend Chris Jericho, recently-returning Adam Cole (bay bay!), former trios champions Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks, and fan-favorites Danhausen and Absolute Ricky Starks.

Scheduled matches for the events have not yet been announced. Tickets for the pay-per-view go on sale Friday at aewtix.com.

“Double or Nothing” isn’t the only pro-wrestling set to land in Las Vegas over the next few months. The road to Wrestlemania 39 comes through the city on Friday, Mar. 24 as the last stop before World Wrestling Entertainment settles in Los Angeles for its biggest event of the year.

WWE Friday Night Smackdown is scheduled to hit the MGM Grand Garden Arena at 4:45 p.m. on Friday. Tickets are still available at axs.com.

After Smackdown, wrestling legend The Undertaker will put on his 1deadMAN Show at The Cosmopolitan. The event is scheduled for 10:00 p.m., and tickets are available from Ticketmaster.