Las Vegas (KLAS) — Get ready to rock this summer with the return of Fremont Street Experience’s free concert series, Downtown Rocks.

Starting on Sunday, May 28, Fremont Street will host a series of free concerts on iconic bands spanning multiple decades and genres.

Downtown Rocks will continue through the fall and fans should be on the lookout for additional announcements as more concerts are expected to be announced.

“We are thrilled to welcome guests back to the Downtown Rocks free concert series this season for what has become one of the greatest traditions at Fremont Street Experience,” Andrew Simon, Fremont Street Experience chief executive officer said. “Fremont Street Experience continues to be an iconic destination for free entertainment in downtown Las Vegas, and this year’s lineup is our best yet.”

Concerts will be located at either the 3rd St Stage or 1st St Stage, with varied start times.

The 2023 Downtown Rocks concert schedule is as follows:

Sunday, May 28: Marcy Playground – 3rd St Stage at 7 p.m.

Sunday, May 28: Toadies – 3rd St Stage at 8 p.m.

Sunday, May 28: Smash Mouth – 3rd St Stage at 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 3: WALK THE MOON – 3rd St Stage at 9 p.m.

Saturday, June 17: Soulja Boy – 3rd St Stage at 9 p.m.

Saturday, June 24: +LIVE+ – 3rd St Stage at 9 p.m.

Saturday, July 1: Switchfoot – 1st St Stage at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 1: Skillet – 3rd St Stage at 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 15: The All-American Rejects – 3rd St Stage at 9 p.m.

Saturday, September 2: Young the Giant – 3rd St Stage at 9 p.m.

Saturday, September 16: Neon Trees – 1st St Stage at 9 p.m.

Saturday, September 23: Dashboard Confessional at 8 p.m.

Saturday, October 28: Gin Blossoms – 1st St Stage at 8 p.m.

Saturday, October 28: Fastball – 3rd St Stage at 8 p.m.