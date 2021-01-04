Alex Trebek’s final ‘Jeopardy!’ episodes to air this week

Game show host Alex Trebek poses on the set of “Jeopardy!” on April 17, 2010 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — “Jeopardy!” fans will see the final episodes hosted by Alex Trebek this week.

All five episodes, set to air Jan. 4-8, were taped in late October. At the time, no one knew it would be Trebek’s last time hosting the popular quiz show. The acclaimed game show host died Nov. 8 after battling pancreatic cancer.

Trebek hosted the popular show for 37 seasons, taping his last episodes Oct. 29. Those shows were originally slated for the end of December, but were moved to the new year.

The week of Trebek’s last episodes kicks off with returning 4-day champion, Brayden Smith. The Las Vegas local is a UNLV graduate, and fan of the show’s “Daily Double” questions.

The show will have a series of guest hosts following Trebek’s final episode. “Jeopardy!” record-holder Ken Jennings will be the first interim host, in episodes airing the week of Jan. 11.

“Jeopardy!” has not yet named a permanent replacement host.

You can watch “Jeopardy!” on 8 News Now at 7 p.m.