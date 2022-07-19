LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– After 18 years, the Academy of Country Music Awards will be leaving Las Vegas and heading to Texas for the 58th annual show.

On Tuesday morning, Prime Video announced the return of the ACM Awards which will live stream exclusively in 2023 from Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. The 58th ACM Awards is set for Thursday, May 11, 2023.

“The Academy is proud to extend our relationship with Amazon to once again deliver the ACM Awards live to a global audience on Prime Video,” said Academy of Country Music CEO Damon Whiteside. “The March 2022 show was a defining moment for the ACM and a huge step forward for country music, allowing audiences around the world to see their favorite artists perform live and be recognized for their excellence. We can’t wait to take the show to a new level for fans with an exciting new venue and integrated partnership with the Dallas Cowboys.”

Las Vegas has been home to the Academy of Country Music Awards show for 18 years. The awards show originally moved to Las Vegas in 2003 where it stayed until 2015 when the ceremony was held at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX for the 50th ACM Awards. The show then returned to Las Vegas in 2016 where it stayed until 2022.

The 58th ACM Awards will return to Texas for the first time since the 50th ACM Awards. The show will take place at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco which opened in 2016 and serves as the state-of-the-art practice facility for the Dallas Cowboys. The 58th ACM Awards will be the first awards show to take place at Ford Center.