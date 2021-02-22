ABSINTHE returns to Caesars Palace on March 17

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — More shows are announcing their return to the Las Vegas Strip, including ABSINTHE, a risqué variety show. The production will be back on Wednesday, March 17, at Caesars Palace, where it will play at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.

Tickets are starting at $149 and are on sale now at Spiegelworld.com.

“After being shuttered for nearly a year, we are thrilled to retake our place on the stage in the Entertainment Capital of the World,” said Ross Mollison, Impresario Extraordinaire of Spiegelworld. “I couldn’t be happier to get ABSINTHE back onstage and all of our wonderfully talented artists and crew back to work.”

ABSINTHE was among the first shows to resume production on Oct. 28 as Las Vegas Strip resorts looked to restore live entertainment. Citing limits on capacity, the popular show stopped production at Caesars Palace on Dec. 14.

Spiegelworld is maintaining extensive protocols, as outlined in its Health & Safety Plan. Ongoing health and safety efforts include, but are not limited to:

Reduced audience capacity in parties of two to six at sufficiently distanced cabaret tables spaced 25 feet away from the performers’ main stage, per the governor’s entertainment moat mandate.

Upon arrival, guests are asked to participate in a brief verbal health screening and no-contact temperature check before being ushered to their color-coded pod in the outdoor courtyard. Audiences are brought in and out of the venue by color section to avoid congestion at entrances and exits.

Masks are required to be worn by all artists, staff, and patrons while indoors and outdoors. Guests may briefly remove their mask while actively drinking but are otherwise asked to keep their face covering on.

A cashless, QR code-based cocktail service eliminates lines at the bar.

ABSINTHE’s world-famous spiegeltent, including seating areas and all frequently touched surfaces, is sanitized before and after every performance.

Mollison adds they are trying to get their other two shows, OPIUM and ATOMIC SALOON SHOW, back onstage.

“We hope that by demonstrating the efficacy of science-backed health and safety practices, including masks worn by guests and staff at all times, we can be given the same consideration as restaurant or cocktail lounge venues which don’t require such distance,” Mollison said.

For tickets and more information, click here.