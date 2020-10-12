‘ABSINTHE’ returning to Las Vegas Strip with new health, safety measures

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A popular Las Vegas Strip show is making its return after a seven-month closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.

ABSINTHE® by Spiegelworld™ will return to its center-Strip stage at Caesars Palace on Wednesday, Oct. 28. Performances will be held Wednesdays through Sundays at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Click HERE for tickets.

The show has added new strict safety protocols which it says “meet or exceed government requirements for minimizing the risk of COVID-19 transmission.”

Seating will also be different to follow the guidelines set forth by Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak. Guests will sit inside the “spiegeltent,” which will allow parties of two to five to reserve tables positioned no less than six feet apart.

“ABSINTHE is uniquely positioned to allow us to present the same raunchy, hilarious show in a way that should give everybody involved complete confidence to laugh, cheer, and watch in wonder. Although we’ve reduced the 660-capacity seating to just 153 seats at appropriately distanced cabaret tables, we are still able retain the mind-blowing atmosphere of the spiegeltent. As guests arrive for pre-show drinks, our outdoor Green Fairy Garden with its spectacular Absinthe Electric Oak™ will allow for more social distancing than likely any theater foyer in the world. We can’t wait to welcome audiences back for a much-needed shot of ABSINTHE.” Spiegelworld Impresario Extraordinaire Ross Mollison

ABSINTHE says its spiegeltent will be cleaned and sanitized before and after every performance. In addition, a new air purification system has been installed.

Guests will be screened on entry with non-contact temperature testing, and they will be required to wear masks. The show says table service will be provided to avoid the need for guests to line-up at the bar for drinks.

“I have been so proud of the entire Spiegelworld family,” Mollison added. “They have faced the past seven months with good humour and support for each other. The carefully managed re-opening of Las Vegas has been attracting more and more visitors every week, and we are delighted that the Governor of Nevada and Gaming Control Board have now approved our plans to bring live entertainment back safely. We are ready for ABSINTHE to be one of the first shows to return in Las Vegas, and we’ll be making announcements about the return of our shows OPIUM and ATOMIC SALOON SHOW very soon.”