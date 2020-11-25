A look back at Ken Jennings’ Jeopardy! history

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Ken Jennings, the Jeopardy! champion with the show’s longest-ever winning streak is returning as its first interim host. The news, which came out Monday, comes two weeks after the death of the game show’s beloved longtime host Alex Trebek.

It’s been 16 years since Jennings first took Jeopardy! by storm when he went on a historic and record-breaking run that year. Ultimately he won 74 games and more than $2 million in prize money.

“You were an excellent player, you caught some good breaks, and because of that combination, I’m gonna say that your record — I don’t think it’ll ever be broken,” Alex Trebek said.

Jennings’ streak is still unrivaled, and now, he’s set to take on a new Jeopardy! challenge as a fill-in host. The game show announced Monday that it would resume production next week, with Jennings as the first in a series of “interim guest hosts.”

Humbled and thankful for the opportunity, Jennings tweeted, “There will only ever be one Alex Trebek, but I’m honored.”

“People love him; he’s a fan favorite, said Elaine Low, a senior reporter with Variety. “And for many fans, it would probably be a comfort to see Jennings on the screen.”

Low said it might be hard for viewers to transition away from Alex Trebek — who hosted the show for 36 years before losing a battle to pancreatic cancer earlier this month.

“I think the best hope for anyone stepping behind that podium is really to create their own new relationship with these viewers and these fans at home, and [to] help everybody move into this new era of Jeopardy!,” Low said.

It’s a relationship Jennings has already spent decades building. He’s also openly credited the show with changing his life.

“I remember running home from school every day to watch the show. It was my favorite show, even before it paid for my house,” Jennings said.

In recent years, Jennings has stayed involved with the game show, losing to IBM’s “Watson” artificial intelligence technology in 2011.

Then he came back to win Jeopardy’s! ‘Greatest of All Time’ tournament in January 2020.

Jeopardy hasn’t announced a permanent replacement for Trebek and will unveil additional interim hosts in the coming weeks.