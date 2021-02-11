5 tips on how couples can unplug and reconnect for Valentine’s Day and the New Year

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Due to the coronavirus pandemic, a lot of couples have been stuck in the house with each other 24/7. They’re working in the same space, the kids are doing distance learning by going to school virtually, and Sparky just had another accident on the rug.

To sum things up, everyone’s normal daily time, especially couples, get to have away from each other is pretty much nonexistent. So couples must find ways to stay connected without driving each other crazy.

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, so 8 News Now spoke with Certified Marriage Experts Howard and Danielle Taylor about how couples can get creative and find intentional ways to unplug and reconnect during the Valentine’s Day holiday and the new year.

The Taylor’s 5 tips for unplugging and reconnecting as a couple:

Plan an after-hours spa night (once the kids are asleep) Take an online class of mutual interest (music, language, art, etc.) Recreate your favorite restaurant dish or dessert Pencil in “me-time” to refresh and refocus Recreate your proposal and vows

Watch the video above to see an in depth explanation of the Taylor’s tips for couples.

For more on the Taylors and Marriage on Deck, go here.