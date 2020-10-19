2020 NBA Champions LA Lakers celebrate win at private party hosted by Wynn Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Coming off their 2020 NBA Championship win, several Los Angeles Lakers players headed to Las Vegas to celebrate.

Wynn Las Vegas says it hosted a private party for the Lakers on Sunday at Encore Beach Club. Players in attendance included LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Dwight Howard, Kyle Kuzma, Rajon Rondo and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

Famed boxer Floyd Mayweather also joined the festivities.

Encore Beach Club employees were dressed in Lakers gear and welcomed the champions with a 12-liter bottle of Moet & Chandon and 36 bottles of Cincoro Tequila rolled out in the EBC Bugatti.

Wynn also catered bites from its newest contemporary Mexican restaurant, Elio.

