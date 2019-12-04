11-year-old ballerina makes history as 1st black lead in NYC Ballet’s ‘The Nutcracker’

NEW YORK — Charlotte Nebres, a student at the School of American Ballet, is breaking a barrier: The 11-year-old is the first black Marie, the young heroine of “George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker,” at New York City Ballet. It’s a milestone for the production, which according to the New York Times, dates back to 1954.

City Ballet, which takes most of its members from the School of American Ballet, its affiliate, is also showing signs of change because, since the 1970s, City Ballet has mostly had only one black female dancer at a given time.

This season, the annual production also includes a diverse cast of other young leads, including Tanner Quirk, Marie’s Prince in the ballet. He’s half-Chinese; Sophia Thomopoulos, the ballet’s second casting of Marie, who is half-Korean and half-Greek; and Kai Misra-Stone, Sophia’s Prince, who is half-South Asian.

