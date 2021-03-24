Breaking News Email Alerts

Skip to content
KLAS
Las Vegas
62°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Live Stream
Local News
Back To School
Coronavirus
I-Team
National News
Politics
Mystery Wire
Border Report
Pass or Fail
In Your Business
Video Game News
Top Stories
Set Jet expands non-stop affordable private flight service to Las Vegas
Video
Top Stories
Most people surveyed want 1 October memorial at site on Las Vegas Strip
‘We are on a path we don’t want to continue,’ Metro seeks help in 2 unsolved deadly hit-and-run crashes
Video
REPORT: Mother told police child committed suicide, father said he failed to protect child from mother’s abuse
Investigators: Fire intentionally set at east valley apartment complex
En Español
Weather
Weather
Map Center
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Top Stories
Windy spring living up to its reputation
Video
Top Stories
Tedd’s Forecast for Tuesday, March 23rd
Video
Top Stories
WINDY/STORMY OFF & ON ALL DAY – Nate’s 8-Day Forecast
Video
READY OR NOT: MORE WIND ON THE WAY – Here’s Nate’s 8-Day forecast
Video
Ending winter with our warmest day
Video
‘It’s over us’: Anchors flee TV studio as possible tornado moves across North Carolina station
Video
Sports
Sports
Big Tournament
Golden Knights
Silver Knights
Aces – WNBA
Raiders
Aviators
Lights FC
Motorsports Vegas
Game On! Vegas
Sports Betting
Prep Sports
UNLV Sports
West Coast Sports
Podcasts
Top Stories
Former Runnin’ Rebel praises Kruger leading UNLV program
Video
Mariota returning to Raiders after taking pay cut
Video
Knights announce plans for Charity Knight April 21
Fans allowed at NHRA in Vegas this April
Traffic
Traffic
Driving You Crazy
Gas Prices
Las Vegas Now
Las Vegas Now
Law Vegas Now
Lets Get Cooking
Patriot Law
Top Stories
Findlay Acura prides itself on customer service
Video
Top Stories
Talking best credit card practices with Clark County Credit Union
Video
Top Stories
Spring must-haves essentials
Video
Las Vegas Now says goodbye to Lindsey
Video
Life size fandom with Screaming Images
Video
Findlay Toyota is honoring women in auto
Video
Community
JOB BOARD
Morning Cup of Joe
Calendar
Buddy Check
Stay Well
Acts of Kindness
Pledge
What’s Cool at School
Remarkable Women
Contests
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Contact Us
8 News Now Digital Solutions
Stay Connected
8 News Now on Alexa
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News Email Alerts
Vaccine Information: When and where you can receive your COVID-19 shot
Don't Miss
I-Team: Babysitter accused of killing child
Video
I-Team: Elderly, vulnerable adults lived in rat-infested group home with closet-sized bedrooms, others slept in tents,
I-Team: Witnesses describe man hanging out of car, bullets shattering windows in shooting spree
Video
I-Team: Accused Capitol rioter suspected of smoking weed in building spending 23 hours a day alone in cell
Video
I-Team: Homeless camp discovered on local golf course
Video
I-Team: Former NFL player arrested, accused of hit-and-run in Summerlin
Video
I-Team: Missing young woman sat in car for 2 hours, left phone before vanishing near construction site
Video
Trending Stories
REPORT: Mother told police child committed suicide, father said he failed to protect child from mother’s abuse
I-Team: Babysitter accused of killing child
Video
Las Vegas valley luxury real estate marking booming; check out this $18M Henderson home
Video
Resorts offer deals to locals and tourists as one way to react to uptick in activity on Las Vegas Strip
Video
DETR: Resolution to PUA payment processing issue expected later today
Video