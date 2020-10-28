Vice President Pence to visit Reno Thursday

Vice President Mike Pence speaks to supporters Saturday Oct. 24, 2020 in Tallahassee, Fla. Battleground Florida was again a central focus of the presidential campaign Saturday as President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and former President Barack Obama all had high-profile events in the state. (AP Photo/Steve Cannon)

RENO, Nev. (KLAS) — Just days before Election Day, Vice President Mike Pence will hold a ‘Make America Great Again!’ rally in northern Nevada.

The campaign visit will be on Thursday at 5 p.m. in Reno.

The vice president is making campaign stops Wednesday and Thursday in Wisconsin, Michigan and Iowa.

These rallies will feature remarks from Vice President Mike Pence and Republican candidates.

Sen. Kamala Harris and Eric Trump visited Las Vegas on Tuesday. President Trump is in the area this week and will be speaking at a rally in Bullhead City at 12 p.m. Wednesday.