Twitter flags Trump’s tweet about Nevada’s election results

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Twitter has flagged a tweet from President Trump that alleges Nevada is full of “fake votes.”

The president tweeted Monday that members of his campaign, including Matt Schlapp and former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt are “finding things that, when released, will be absolutely shocking.” This comes after the campaign held a press conference Sunday in Las Vegas, again alleging voter fraud in the state, and specifically, in Clark County.

Twitter has flagged President Trump's tweet about "cesspool of fake votes" in Nevada. We have found one case where a ballot was cast in a deceased voter's name. #8NN https://t.co/RDGXRH4Q1R — David Charns (@davidcharns) November 9, 2020

The Trump team and Nevada GOP claim they have proof of thousands of examples of “voter irregularities.” This includes the allegation that at least two dead people in Clark County cast votes.

Clark County told 8 News Now that the claims are being investigated.

It appears one man’s ballot was signed by his daughter who did not cast her ballot in this election. In the other case, the woman’s signature is a match to what is in their records.

“We expect the investigations will determine whether criminal charges are appropriate in either case,” said Clark County spokesman Dan Kulin.

State and local officials, including the Nevada Secretary of State, has consistently said there is no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the state.

President Trump’s campaign has alleged “election irregularities” and brought forward unverified claims of voter fraud in states throughout the country, including Nevada, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Arizona and Georgia. So far, none have been proved.