Trump, Biden campaigns plan trips to Nevada in last week before General Election

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Both presidential campaigns are targeting Nevada with just one week left before the General Election. They hope to put the Silver State in their column on Election night.

This is the last week to early vote in the state, and there are more than 35 voting sites around the Las Vegas valley.

Election Day, Nov. 3, is just nine days away, and both presidential campaigns are in high gear in Nevada. President Donald Trump will be in Bullhead City later this week for a “Make America Great Again Victory rally” set for 12 p.m. on Wednesday.

Eric Trump is hosting events in Reno and Las Vegas on Tuesday. Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris is also making her pitch tomorrow, in the same cities. Tuesday’s campaign stop will be her second time visiting Las Vegas in the month of October.

Over the weekend, superstar Cher was in town campaigning for Joe Biden. Part of Cher’s message to Nevadans: Get out and vote now.

“I’ve known Joe since 2006 and this is what I think, something really important, and that is you cannot building anything unless you build it with the truth, and I believe that’s one of Joe’s great, great attributes,” Cher said.

Cher is throwing her full support behind Biden and Harris. She, along with Congresswoman Susie Lee, addressed more than 100 supporters at the event this past weekend.

As a reminder, registered voters can vote at any early voting site, no matter where it’s located in the county. Click HERE to see a list of sites.