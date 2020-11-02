Study: Nearly 130K Latino voters have already cast ballots in Nevada, outpacing prior elections

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 24, 2020: Organized by Mi Familia Vota, Latino women decorate their cars with a “get out the vote” theme in preparation for a car parade on route to an early voting location in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, October 24, 2020. (Photo by Melina Mara/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A new study by the Latinx voter registration and advocacy group, Voto Latino, shows that nearly 130,000 Latino voters have already cast their ballot in Nevada, compared to 75,000 during this time in 2016.

The Latinx electorate in the state is outpacing other communities of color, according to the study that used proprietary TargetSmart data.

A few key data points from the study include:

Greatest turnout is among young Latino voters aged 18-29, with 33,100 already casting their ballot in 2020 compared to 19,200 in 2016.

Nearly 40% of Latino Nevadans who did not vote in 2016, have voted in 2020. This voter enthusiasm outpaces that of White and other voters of color in the state.

An estimated 4,000 additional Latino voters are expected to vote this year, with most being millennial and Gen Z voters (ages 18-39)

Voto Latino says it has registered more than 129,000 Latino voters in Nevada for the General Election this year, and committed $1 million to mobilize 150,000 new and low-likelihood voters across the state.

Voto Latino will be continuing to track and monitor Latino turnout throughout election week.

To learn more about the organization, click HERE.