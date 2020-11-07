Rep. Susie Lee wins reelection in Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Democrat Rep. Susie Lee defended her seat and was declared the winner in Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District on Saturday.

The Associated Press made the projection following the announcement of President-elect Joe Biden’s win in Nevada.

Rep. Lee has widened her lead in Clark County with 12,304 votes over Republican Dan Rodimer.

Democrats successfully won reelection in Nevada’s two battleground congressional districts, surviving challenges from Republicans in the western swing state.

“Serving Nevada in Congress has been the honor of my life, and I can’t wait to continue fighting for you as we move this country forward together. From the bottom of my heart, thank you,” Rep. Susie Lee posted on her Facebook page.