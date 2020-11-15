Question 1 falls short; Nevada Board of Regents keep status

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada voters decided against changing the way state colleges and universities are governed under the Nevada constitution, voting down a ballot initiative that proposed removing the Board of Regents from the state constitution.

The outcome allows the Board of Regents to maintain its unique constitutional status and power over many higher education policy decisions.

The proposal was the only constitutional amendment that Nevada voters rejected in the 2020 Election.

The four other ballot questions put in front of the electorate covered topics ranging from same-sex marriage to the state’s pardoning procedures and passed decisively.

The “Yes on 1” campaign issued the following statement about the outcome: