President Trump announces Saturday press conference on Twitter

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In a tweet Saturday morning, President Trump announced there will be a “big press conference” in Philadelphia at 11:30 a.m.

There is no official release from the Trump campaign at this time.

Big press conference today in Philadelphia at Four Seasons Total Landscaping — 11:30am! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2020

It is unclear who will attend the press conference.

Trump took to Twitter on Friday and remained out of sight as the results gradually expanded Biden’s lead in must-win Pennsylvania. On Saturday, Trump repeated baseless allegations of election fraud and illegal voting, but they were quickly flagged as potentially misleading by the social media platform, the Associated Press reported.

On Friday evening, Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito approved a GOP request ordering county boards to comply with Pennsylvania state guidance to keep the late ballots separate from those received before or on Election Day. Alito, however, did not direct election officials to stop counting the ballots, as the Republicans had also sought.

But judges in Michigan, Georgia and Pennsylvania quickly swatted down other legal action. A federal judge who was asked to stop vote counts in Philadelphia instead forced the two sides to reach an agreement without an order over the number of observers allowed.

The presidential race has yet to be called as it hinges on a few battleground states including Georgia, Pennsylvania and Nevada. President Trump is currently trailing Joe Biden in these states, but all are still considered “too close to call.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.