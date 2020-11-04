PHOTOS: Clark County voters provide strong turnout on Election Day

Voters wait in line at the Centennial Center voting site.

Centennial Center polling location

A small line of people wait to cast their votes at the Centennial Center site.

Voters wait, socially-distanced, outside of the Centennial Center voting tent.

Voters cast their ballots at Rancho High School.

A long line forms later into the evening at Rancho High School.

A poll worker verifies a voter’s status.

Poll workers wait to assist voters at the Rancho High School polling site.

Voters wait in the Vegas heat to cast their ballots on Election Day, Nov. 3.

A long line of voters wait to vote at the Galleria voting site.

A line of voters wait to cast their ballots at the Galleria voting site.

A long line of voters wait to cast their ballots the Desert Breeze Community Center voting site.

People wait to vote at the Desert Breeze site.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Long lines, but short wait times, was the common experience on Nov. 3, according to many voters 8 News Now spoke with throughout Election Day at polling locations across Clark County.

A late afternoon turn of events gave some voters a longer period of time to vote Tuesday after a Clark County judge ordered to keep 30 Clark County polling sites open for an extra hour.

The 30 sites were delayed in opening Tuesday morning due to technical difficulties. This caused the Trump campaign and the Nevada GOP to file a lawsuit which was heard less than three hours before the polls were due to close at 7 p.m.

Most voters spoke highly of the voting process on the big day, saying it was organized, efficient and poll workers were ready to assist.

Some voters were eager to cast their ballots early, and began lining up 90 minutes before polls opened at 7 a.m.

This is the moment Nevada polls opened at 7:00 a.m. sharp! The first round of voters at this poll got in line 90 mins. early. @8NewsNow #ElectionDay2020 pic.twitter.com/7YXJZXy0AF — Hector Mejia (@hectormejianews) November 3, 2020

As the day went on, many polling sites saw lines decrease, but a steady pace continued.

SMOOTH PROCESS: First-time voter Tina says her experience at the Centennial Center site was very easy and smooth. “You’re in and out in no time” #8NN #YLEH #Election2020 #NVElection pic.twitter.com/ybHXErqYNv — 8 News NOW (@8NewsNow) November 3, 2020

Some sites, such as Galleria, reported wait times of up to an hour or more. Centennial Center, the most popular early voting site in the county, appeared to stay consistent and smooth throughout the day, with wait times reaching up to 25-30 minutes.

TIMELAPSE: Voters waiting in this line say it’s only taking about 15-25 minutes at the Centennial Center voting site #8NN #YLEH #Election2020 #NVElection pic.twitter.com/hKsPLqasn5 — Kaitlyn Olvera (@kaitlyn_olvera) November 4, 2020

While many voters commented how anxious they are to find out the results Tuesday night, Clark County Registrar of Voters Joseph Gloria said not all the votes will be counted by then because they will still be counting mail-in votes.

“What you see tonight will be an unofficial report and it won’t be final until Nov. 16,” Gloria said.