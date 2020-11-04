PHOTOS: Clark County voters provide strong turnout on Election Day

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Long lines, but short wait times, was the common experience on Nov. 3, according to many voters 8 News Now spoke with throughout Election Day at polling locations across Clark County.
A late afternoon turn of events gave some voters a longer period of time to vote Tuesday after a Clark County judge ordered to keep 30 Clark County polling sites open for an extra hour.
The 30 sites were delayed in opening Tuesday morning due to technical difficulties. This caused the Trump campaign and the Nevada GOP to file a lawsuit which was heard less than three hours before the polls were due to close at 7 p.m.
Most voters spoke highly of the voting process on the big day, saying it was organized, efficient and poll workers were ready to assist.
Some voters were eager to cast their ballots early, and began lining up 90 minutes before polls opened at 7 a.m.
As the day went on, many polling sites saw lines decrease, but a steady pace continued.
Some sites, such as Galleria, reported wait times of up to an hour or more. Centennial Center, the most popular early voting site in the county, appeared to stay consistent and smooth throughout the day, with wait times reaching up to 25-30 minutes.
While many voters commented how anxious they are to find out the results Tuesday night, Clark County Registrar of Voters Joseph Gloria said not all the votes will be counted by then because they will still be counting mail-in votes.
“What you see tonight will be an unofficial report and it won’t be final until Nov. 16,” Gloria said.