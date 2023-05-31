The video attached to this story is from an older report on the 2020 presidential caucus.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A chaotic caucus in 2020’s presidential race caused the Nevada legislature to switch to a primary election to choose a presidential nominee. Now that change is being challenged in court by the state’s Republican party.

The Nevada legislature switched to primaries for nominating a presidential nominee after the 2020 Nevada and Iowa democratic caucuses were riddled with issues. The Nevada Republican Party announced the lawsuit saying that it would ensure that Republicans would decide the method of choosing a Presidential nominee from the party.

“Due to the inability of Nevada Democrats to execute a smooth, efficient caucus, they want to use unaccountable dark money in an attempt to force Republicans to change the way we choose our Presidential nominee, and allow out-of-state interests to interfere in the Nevada GOP nominating process,” said the news release from the Nevada Republican Party.

The lawsuit wouldn’t affect Democrats, who are still planning a primary.

“This is the GOP playbook at work – restrict voting access to limit as many voices as possible and change the rules if they don’t serve their interests,” said a response from the Nevada Democratic Party. “Democrats moved from a caucus to a presidential preference primary to simplify the process and make voting easier and more accessible. Republicans aren’t even trying that hard to hide their intentions – they’re doing whatever it takes to protect their MAGA leader and get Trump over the finish line.”

Nevada is third in line to vote for a Republican Presidential candidate. No date has been set for the vote, but experts expect the vote to take place in February.