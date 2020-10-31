More than 58% of Nevada’s registered voters cast ballots during early voting

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — More than 1,000,000 Nevadans cast their votes for the General Election, either in-person or mail-in, during the 14-day early voting period, according to updated totals from the Nevada Secretary of State’s Office. That means more than 58% of the state’s active voters have already voted.

A total of 743,742 of those ballots are from Clark County. The Clark County Election Department is reporting that 378,684 in-person votes were cast, while data from the Nevada Secretary of State’s office shows 365,058 ballots were mailed in during the early voting period. The mail-in ballot total will continue to update throughout the day.

More than 55% of Clark County’s active voters have already voted. The data reveals more than 43% of the county’s registered Democrats and nearly 32% of registered Republicans have voted.

In the 2016 General Election, 702,387 Nevadans participated in early voting. In-person voting was higher in Clark County back in 2016, with nearly 489,000 votes cast. Absentee and mail-ballots combined for a total of 78,572.

Nevada expected more mail-in ballots this year, due to the recently enacted Assembly Bill 4, which allows statewide voting by mail. It requires mail-in ballots to be sent to active, registered voters, as a way to keep voters safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates as new numbers are reported.