Donald Trump Jr. to make campaign stop in Las Vegas on Sunday

Donald Trump Jr. speaks during a Students for Trump event at the Dream City Church in Phoenix, Arizona, June 23, 2020. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — President Trump’s son will campaign in Nevada on Sunday, just days ahead of the Nov. 3 election.

The Trump campaign says Donald Trump, Jr. will host a Make America Great Again! event in Reno at 12 p.m. Sunday before traveling to Las Vegas to hold another event.

The Vegas event will be at 3 p.m. at the Ahern Hotel & Conference Center. Doors will open at 1:30 p.m.

This will be Trump Jr.’s second time visiting Las Vegas in the last three weeks.

To register for tickets, click HERE.