Countdown to Presidential Election
Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds

Donald Trump Jr. to make campaign stop in Las Vegas on Sunday

Election

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Donald Trump Jr. speaks during a Students for Trump event at the Dream City Church in Phoenix, Arizona, June 23, 2020. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — President Trump’s son will campaign in Nevada on Sunday, just days ahead of the Nov. 3 election.

The Trump campaign says Donald Trump, Jr. will host a Make America Great Again! event in Reno at 12 p.m. Sunday before traveling to Las Vegas to hold another event.

The Vegas event will be at 3 p.m. at the Ahern Hotel & Conference Center. Doors will open at 1:30 p.m.

This will be Trump Jr.’s second time visiting Las Vegas in the last three weeks.

To register for tickets, click HERE.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories