Clark County Registrar of Voters: ‘We are on schedule’ to finish counting ballots

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — President-elect Joe Biden is the projected winner of Nevada, but ballot counting in the Silver State continues.

The Clark County Elections Department gave another update Saturday morning, and Registrar Joe Gloria stressed the county would have all the votes counted in time.

“We are on schedule, we will definitely finish on time,” Clark County Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria said.

After a long election week, the ballot counting will continue here in Clark County through Nov. 12.

There are 23,000 more votes that have been counted since Friday’s update from Clark County. As of Saturday morning, there are less than 100,000 that need to be counted or reviewed.

The counting will continue until every vote is counted, and updates on results will continue twice daily, Gloria noted.

When asked about cases of voter fraud, Gloria says they do have reports and are investigating.

“We do have some reports that have come in that we are logging, reporting. We are going to do an investigation and we will deal with them once the canvassing is finished. The votes are in the system at this point, so after the election — post election — go after anything that has been reported,” he said.

Clark County expects to have the rest of the mail-in ballots counted by Sunday. Then, election workers will move on to provisional ballots.

The 60,000+ provisional ballots that need to be counted, per Registrar Joe Gloria, include:

21,490 Democrats

19,010 Nonpartisan

19,907 Republicans

Some signatures on mail-in ballots still need to be confirmed before those votes can be counted.

Only a small percentage of voters have to go through the process, known as signature curing, to confirm their signature.

Voters have until Nov. 12 to cure their ballots, and Gloria says there are currently 2,333 outstanding cures. To verify your signature on your ballot, call (702) 455-6552.

Gloria elaborated on why the counting is taking so long in Clark County, saying that it’s a complex process with several steps involved.

Unlike Oregon, Washington, or Colorado, states that experience high levels of mail-in voting, Gloria said Nevada is adjusting to a vote-by-mail election that is very new.

Roughly 200 workers are continuing through this weekend to get votes counted. Gloria says they expect to have all votes counted by the deadline.