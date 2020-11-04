Biden campaign manager: ‘Joe Biden is on track to win this election’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Democrat Joe Biden’s campaign held a briefing on election protection Wednesday morning, and told reporters they believe “Joe Biden is on track to winning this election and he will be the next president of the United States.”

“Most importantly I want to share with all of you Joe Biden is on track to win this election and he will be the next president of the United States. So we believe we are on a clear path to victory. By this afternoon we expect that the vice president will have leads in states that will put him over 270 electoral votes. Today, the vice president will garner more votes than any other presidential candidate in history and we’re still counting. Over 135 million votes have been counted so far and the vice president has received 69 million votes so far. He has won over 50% of the popular vote. We are on track to win in Michigan by more than Donald Trump did in 2016; to win in Wisconsin by more than Trump did in 2016; to win in Pennsylvania by more than Trump did in 2016. And we flipped one of his states, Arizona and Congressional district NE-02 last night to add it on top of that.” Jen O’Malley Dillon, Biden Campaign Manager

The campaign also said it will fight any efforts by President Donald Trump’s campaign to go to the U.S. Supreme Court to prevent ballots from being tabulated.

In a statement sent before 4 a.m. Wednesday, Biden campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon called Trump’s statement that he will “be going to the U.S. Supreme Court” and that he wants “all voting to stop” “outrageous, unprecedented and incorrect.”

O’Malley Dillon says the Biden campaign has “legal teams standing by ready to deploy to resist that effort.” And she says, “They will prevail.”

The Associated Press has not declared a winner in the presidential race. There are still hundreds of thousands of votes left to be counted, and the outcome hinges on a handful of uncalled battleground states, including Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Nevada.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.