Skip to content
KLAS
Las Vegas
76°
Las Vegas
76°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
Live Stream
News
Local News
8 News Now Investigators
National News
Entertainment
Politics Now
Politics from The Hill
Border Report
Cyber Safe Parents
Mystery Wire
Coronavirus
In Your Business
Newsletters
BestReviews Daily Deals
BestReviews
Press Releases
Automotive News
Top Stories
SEMA brings all things automotive to Las Vegas
Video
Top Stories
Las Vegas man arrested for posting 1 October-style …
Family, friends tried to get woman to leave boyfriend …
How to do sugar skull face painting for Day of the …
Video
Suspected cop killer appears in court Tuesday morning
Las Vegas Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Sports
Local Las Vegas Sports
Raiders
Golden Knights
Aces
UNLV Sports
Aviators
The Big Game
Motorsports Vegas
Top Stories
Golden Knight faceoff: 5-game road trip starts against …
Top Stories
Derek Carr struggling to hit stride as Raiders struggle …
Top Stories
Jack Eichel scores in OT, Golden Knights beat Jets …
Saints ride Kamara’s 3 TDs, defense to 24-0 win over …
Maxx Crosby opens up about being a new father
Video
Golden Knights faceoff: VGK, Jets bring 3-game streaks …
Traffic
Traffic
Driving You Crazy
Gas Prices
Las Vegas Now
Las Vegas Now
Law Vegas Now
Nanny Bubby
Patriot Law
Top Stories
Las Vegas Now’s Haunted History: “The Story Behind …
Video
Top Stories
Las Vegas Now’s Haunted History: “The Ghost of Boulder …
Video
Top Stories
Las Vegas Now’s Haunted History: “Tales From The …
Video
Las Vegas Now’s Haunted History: “The Boy in Fox …
Video
Las Vegas Now’s Haunted History: “Has Elvis Left …
Video
Exploring the Origins of Halloween in Ireland
Video
Community
Las Vegas Crime Mapping
8 Points of Community Pride
What’s Cool at School
Stay Well
Buddy Check
Hispanic Heritage Month
Your Health – sponsored by P3 Health Partners
Hospice Heroes
Calendar
Contests
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Contact Us
Breaking News Sign Up
Regional News Partners
About BestReviews
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Find a Job
List a Job
Work for 8 News Now
Search
Please enter a search term.
Election Navigation
House of Representatives
School Board
Municipal Government
State Senate
State Assembly
Ballot Questions
Supreme Court
Appellate Court
Judicial