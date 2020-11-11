Nevada State College to host virtual open house for prospective students Thursday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) Nevada State College is hosting a virtual open house on Thursday, Nov. 12, for prospective students.

The college’s first ever open house will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Prospective students will have the opportunity to learn about Nevada State’s affordable tuition, along with its several academic scholarship opportunities.

Attendees will also participate in the following:

  • Apply for admission
  • Meet with faculty from several academic programs including education, nursing and liberal arts and sciences
  • Hear about numerous student resources including Nevada State College’s first on campus student housing
  • Learn about financial aid and scholarships
  • Attend presentations on frequently asked topics

Nevada State College, a Hispanic as well as an Asian American and Native American Pacific Islander-Serving Institute, recently reported a record-breaking freshman enrollment:

  • 90% enrollment increase among African American students
  • More than an 80% increase in students enrolling with a high school GPA of 3.75 and above

Prospective students interested in attending the virtual open house are encouraged to RSVP at NSC.edu/openhouse.

