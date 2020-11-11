Nevada State College to host virtual open house for prospective students Thursday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada State College is hosting a virtual open house on Thursday, Nov. 12, for prospective students.

The college’s first ever open house will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Prospective students will have the opportunity to learn about Nevada State’s affordable tuition, along with its several academic scholarship opportunities.

Attendees will also participate in the following:

Apply for admission

Meet with faculty from several academic programs including education, nursing and liberal arts and sciences

Hear about numerous student resources including Nevada State College’s first on campus student housing

Learn about financial aid and scholarships

Attend presentations on frequently asked topics

Nevada State College, a Hispanic as well as an Asian American and Native American Pacific Islander-Serving Institute, recently reported a record-breaking freshman enrollment:

90% enrollment increase among African American students

More than an 80% increase in students enrolling with a high school GPA of 3.75 and above

Prospective students interested in attending the virtual open house are encouraged to RSVP at NSC.edu/openhouse.