Nevada State College to host virtual open house for prospective students Thursday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada State College is hosting a virtual open house on Thursday, Nov. 12, for prospective students.
The college’s first ever open house will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Prospective students will have the opportunity to learn about Nevada State’s affordable tuition, along with its several academic scholarship opportunities.
Attendees will also participate in the following:
- Apply for admission
- Meet with faculty from several academic programs including education, nursing and liberal arts and sciences
- Hear about numerous student resources including Nevada State College’s first on campus student housing
- Learn about financial aid and scholarships
- Attend presentations on frequently asked topics
Nevada State College, a Hispanic as well as an Asian American and Native American Pacific Islander-Serving Institute, recently reported a record-breaking freshman enrollment:
- 90% enrollment increase among African American students
- More than an 80% increase in students enrolling with a high school GPA of 3.75 and above
Prospective students interested in attending the virtual open house are encouraged to RSVP at NSC.edu/openhouse.