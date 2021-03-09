Applications for Kenny C. Guinn Memorial Scholarship now open

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Students looking to attend college and teach in the state of Nevada can now apply for a $5,000 scholarship.

The Kenny C. Guinn Memorial Scholarship awards a $5,000 scholarship to four student recipients across Northern and Southern Nevada that are majoring in elementary or secondary education with an intent to teach in the state of Nevada.

The Nevada State Treasurer’s Office is now accepting applications for the scholarship. Eligible students must submit an application to the agency by April 5, 2021.

Click HERE to fill out the application.

Students must meet the following requirements to be eligible:

Must have satisfied the eligibility requirements of the Millennium Scholarship pursuant to NRS 396.930;

Must be entering his/her senior or last year of college at an eligible institution;

Be enrolled in and remain enrolled in a course of study leading to licensure in elementary or secondary education;

Maintain a college grade point average of not less than 3.5 on a 4.0 grading scale, or a commensurate level of academic achievement provided to and verified by the College Savings Board, for students enrolled at an educational institution that does not calculate a grade point average;

State a commitment to teaching in Nevada upon graduation; and

Have a record of community service

Eligible institutions:

University of Nevada, Reno

University of Nevada Las Vegas

Great Basin College

Nevada State College

Sierra Nevada College

a non-profit university that awards a bachelor’s degree to Nevada residents

any other college or university which awards a bachelor’s degree in education and which is designated by the Board as an institution representative of northern or southern Nevada

The Kenny C. Guinn Memorial Scholarship was unanimously passed by both houses of the state Legislature in 2011 and signed into law by Gov. Brian Sandoval through Senate Bill 220. In 2019, the Nevada State Legislature passed Senate Bill 414, which increased the annual number of award winners, the amount of each scholarship award, and allowed more students to qualify for the scholarship by including additional institutions.

For more information please contact the Millennium Scholarship Office at: millenniumscholars@nevadatreasurer.gov or call 1-888-477-2667.