(NEXSTAR) – A total solar eclipse set to pass over the United States on April 8, 2024 is now just months away, and one of the unique sites viewers may notice is an uneven, thin band of light poking out behind the circumference of the moon.

Also known as Bailey’s Beads, the effect happens because the moon isn’t smooth like a marble. The rugged terrain of the lunar surface allows “beads” of sunlight to pass through the moon’s valleys and craters after the sun is covered.

The beads will appear and disappear as the moon slides in front of the sun.

The phenomenon is named after Francis Baily, an English astronomer who spotted the beads of light while observing an annular eclipse on May 15, 1836, according to EarthSky.

Unlike with a total eclipse, an annular eclipse, also nicknamed a “ring of fire” eclipse, happens when the moon lines up in front of the sun, but is too far away from Earth to fully blot it out, leaving a ring of light around it.

April’s eclipse is expected to draw eclipse chasers from around the world to the path of totality, which will span 13 U.S. states: Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine.