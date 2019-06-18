The Check City Domestic Violence Awareness Telethon

8 News NOW and Check City have partnered with The Shade Tree to help victims of domestic violence in Southern Nevada.

Here’s how you can help. On Wednesday, October 30th during the 3-4pm & 5-7pm editions of 8 News NOW, representatives will be on hand (702-650-1101) to accept donations that will go to The Shade Tree’s programs that provide safe shelter to homeless and abused women, children and pets in crisis, and to offer life-changing services promoting stability, dignity and self-reliance. Or you can donate at any Southern Nevada Check City location during the month of November.

Check City will match all donations dollar for dollar up to $25,000.

Signs Abuse Could be Happening

COMMUNICATES . . . in a way that is hurtful, threatening, insulting or demeaning. MISTREATS One partner does not respect the feelings, thoughts, or safety of the other partner ACCUSES . . . the other of cheating or having an affair when it’s not true DENIES . . . that the abusive actions are abuse CONTROLS There is no equality in the relationship ISOLATES One partner controls where the other ones goes and who they talk to

Info courtesy of The National Domestic Violence Hotline

Domestic violence can happen to anyone of any race, age, sexual orientation, religion, or gender.

It can happen to couples who are married, living together or who are dating. Domestic violence affects people of all socioeconomic backgrounds and education levels.

Abuse is a repetitive pattern of behaviors to maintain power and control over an intimate partner. These are behaviors that physically harm, arouse fear, prevent a partner from doing what they wish or force them to behave in ways they do not want.

Abuse includes the use of physical and sexual violence, threats and intimidation, emotional abuse and economic deprivation. Many of these different forms of abuse can be going on at any one time