Destination Vegas: Pahrump vineyards

PAHRUMP, Nev. (KLAS) — If you are a first-time visitor to Pahrump, the first thing you’ll notice is a very scenic road — Highway 160. It is also the shortest route between Las Vegas and Death Valley.

Now, it is also getting noticed for something else.

In 1988, Jack Sanders — owner of Sanders Family Winery — filed for a federal license to make wine in Nevada. Pahrump Valley Vineyards was the fruition of that before Sanders sold it in 2005.

While many may only know of that winery in Pahrump, new locations have started to pop up.

“We wanted people to have a touch of Tuscany, a touch of Italy, and really not have to travel too far to visit,” Sanders said.

Sanders Family Winery has an amazing view of Mt. Charleston from the other side that we see in Las Vegas.

“Right next door to us is a pistachio farm,” Sanders said. “You’ll enter into the winery through the courtyard to our amphitheater where we actually do shows.”

And there is some history, too.

“There’s the original winery that I started is Pahrump Valley Winery,” said Sanders. “Then there is artesian cellars and there is Stonewise Meatery.”We do white wines, we do red wines, rose wines.”

…Even champagne. Wine tasting is free, and bottles range between $10 and $16.

“You can get the most perfect photo you wanted,” Sanders said. “No matter where you are in front of our statue at the entrance, whether it’s the entrance through the amphitheater and the winery just the building itself is Tuscan provincial.”

The winery does not sell food; however, you can bring your own. Pets are also welcomed to join.