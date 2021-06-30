Destination Vegas: Beer Park

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It is one of the most unique spots in Las Vegas to grab a beer.

Picture this: taking a sip out on a patio overlooking the Bellagio Fountains. It really does not get any better than that.

There are great views and great brews at “Beer Park” at Paris.

“It’s great, it’s our first time,” said Sonia Omana from California. “We are about to try the burger and nachos. It all looks really good.”

The 19,000 square foot second-level spot opened in 2016, but it is pouring much more than beer, post pandemic.

“We are all about experience here,” said Jason Ellefson, Director of Beer Park. “If you have a great experience here, different than any other place on The Strip, I think we’ve won.”

The name itself attracts thousands to explore its variety of beers, but the food…

“We got the grilled cheese and the chicken steak… amazing!” raved Angelica Diaz.

With misters and fans to cool you off, this trendy venue is filled with giant TVs and even has an indoor lounge with a variety of games — just a sample of why they were voted “best rooftop bar” by Thrillist.

“I think it’s great I haven’t seen the water show in so long, and when it came on, I didn’t realize we were so close to the fountains,” said Diaz. “That was a great surprise.”

The Beer Park director tells us during the day the venue is geared towards families, but at night the energy is stronger.