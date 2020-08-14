Destination Nevada: The Pioneer Saloon

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Most people head to Las Vegas to take in the sun or gamble. What many people don’t know is outside the city there are hidden treasures.

In Goodsprings, Nevada is one of the oldest operating saloons in the Silver State.

Take a short drive south of Las Vegas, near the California border, and you can find yourself stepping back in time.

“The spirit of the west still survives,” said Tom Sheckells — Pioneer Saloon caretaker. “It is just another whole other experience.”

Nestled in-between barren desert hills sits the once booming mining town of Goodsprings.

One unique place in this town keeps people coming back.

“A true representation of the wild west,” Sheckells said. “The Pioneer Saloon is one of the oldest bars in Nevada, it has been here since 1913.”

Sheckells is the saloon caretaker. He says from original interior wall panels to original tables, this saloon is dripping with history.

“The back bar and the front is a set,” Sheckells said. “It is built by Brunswick just like the pool tables and bowling alleys we left the labels right there. It was built in the mid 1800’s.”

Everything inside has a story of its own, including the bullet holes.

Three of them are from a card game in 1915 where one of the players was caught cheating, tired to cash out $10 and the dealer did the honorable thing… and shot him dead.

One wall shows the television attention this saloon has had.

Enjoy a drink or grab some food with the family. Just walking through the western doors of this building is an experience that is hard to find.

“It is the grandfather of all saloons,” Sheckells said.

While the history brings people to Goodsprings and the Pioneer Saloon, the people who come here say it is the atmosphere that keeps them coming back.

The pioneer saloon is just 30 minutes away from Las Vegas.

For more information you can check their Facebook page or follow them on Twitter.