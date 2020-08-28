Destination Nevada: Lee Canyon

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you are looking to escape the desert heat in Las Vegas, there is one area you want to checkout — Lee Canyon.

Lee Canyon is located northwest of Las Vegas, less than an hour drive from the city.

‘It’s a different world up here compared to what you would expect being so close to Las Vegas it truly is an escape,” said Jim Seely — Marketing Director for Lee Canyon

Summer operations have begun at Lee Canyon. While it’s known as a ski resort in the winter, right now, it is a place for outdoor enthusiasts.

“What’s great about up here is while traveling through Las Vegas you’ll travel through around 6 different climate zones or so,” Seely said. “So, you’ll see the vegetation change and it truly is an island in the sky up here. You’ll see the aspens the ponderosas, and just like all the habitat that’s up here it’s completely different than what you expect.

From hiking to disc golf to scenic chair rides and even archery, it’s a great environment for the entire family, including your furry friend.

“We have great hiking there’s the B Loop right next to the resort it’s a 6 mile loop we also have a smaller little hiking trail our nature trail that connects to the basin resort here,” Seely said. “We also have our scenic chair rides which takes us at base level here which is around 8,500 feet you can go up to the top of the trail which is around 9,300 feet.”

For $19, try the archery experience. The 30-minute session includes instruction.

Scenic chair rides cost $8 for adults, $5 for the youth and it’s free for kids under five.

“We have this great disc golf course that the disc golf community loves up here and to do that is $16 and that gives you a driver, a putter, as well as chair ride up to the top,” Seely said.

If you’re not a fan of outdoor activities here at lee canyon you can sit on a deck relax and enjoy a delicious meal.

“We have the Big Horn which is our grill sit-down service and so you can grab a really good meal,” Seely said

Or, go to their coffee house Brewin’ Burro.

“Think about the whole family coming up here and enjoying the cooler temperatures and just getting out into nature,” Seely said.

Besides hiking and activities, you may also see some great wildlife in the area. Depending on the climate and season, you may get a glimpse of burros, horses, elk and deer.

Lee Canyon is open Friday through Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.