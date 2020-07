Hiking and biking have been extremely popular during the pandemic. Checkout why Red Rock is a worldwide geologic destination.

Located West of Las Vegas on Charleston Boulevard, Red Rock Canyon is an escape from the neon and glitz of the strip.

Featuring 196,000 acres, the park offers picture-perfect backdrops and various activities.

The scenic drive is currently open from 6AM to 8PM. For now the visitor’s center remains closed.