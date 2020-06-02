Skip to content
Breaking News
Breaking News
WEB EXTRA: Sheriff Lombardo news conference on shootings that left Metro officer in ‘grave condition’ and suspect dead
1
of
/
2
Breaking News
Metro Sources: Metro officer shot in the head at Circus Circus; working another shooting in front of Federal Courthouse
2
of
/
2
Trending Stories
Separate shootings during protest leave Metro officer on life support, suspect dead
Video
WEB EXTRA: Sheriff Lombardo news conference on shootings that left Metro officer in ‘grave’ condition and suspect dead
Video
Sisolak responds to Trump’s national guard, Insurrection Act comments
First look inside: Bellagio prepares to reopen Thursday with new contactless services
Video
Protesters take to Las Vegas for another night of demonstrations
Video