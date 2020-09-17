Woman shot, killed in possible road rage incident identified

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The 37-year-old woman killed in a shooting on I-15 early Wednesday morning has been identified as Kamiah Cali Bird of Las Vegas.

According to the Clark County Coroner’s Office, Bird died of a gunshot wound to the neck. She was shot around 12:20 a.m.

The investigation into Bird’s death initially started as a deadly car crash investigation but turned into a murder investigation after her gunshot wound was discovered a few hours after the crash.

According to Metro Police Lt. Ray Spencer, prior to the shooting, the woman had apparently left work at a downtown casino and appeared to be heading home, Spencer said.

Metro investigators are looking for witnesses who might have seen her driving her blue Nissan Versa on I-15 southbound between 12:10 a.m. and 12:20 a.m. The woman’s car crashed into another car on the freeway near Flamingo Road.

The shooting closed southbound lanes on I-15 for several hours as police searched for clues into what led to the shootiong.

Metro is urging anyone who was driving on I-15 southbound and may have seen the woman’s blue Nissan Versa to call Metro’s homicide section at 702-828-3521 or email homicide@lvmpd.com. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.