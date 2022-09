LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman was sentenced to at least 20 years in prison after jurors found her guilty of murder and child abuse in the death of a 5-year-old girl in 2019.

Shevhaun Miller and her boyfriend, Richard Davis, were arrested and charged with murder and child abuse in the death of Davis’ daughter, Janiyah Russell who died of blunt force injuries.

Miller, who was convicted in July, was sentenced Thursday from 20 to 50 years. Davis is scheduled to go to trial in February.