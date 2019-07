LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman charged in the death of her infant son has pleaded not guilty to murder.

Kristina Kerlus, 29, was arrested Friday. The Clark County Coroner’s Office ruled her 2-month-old’s death in October 2018 a homicide.

The boy died from blunt force trauma to the head and neck.

Kerlus’ attorney told a judge in court today that she made her $100,000 bail and is now at home under electronic monitoring.