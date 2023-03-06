LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman was in custody Monday on a murder charge and a man is wanted in the death of a 33-year-old last month, records showed.

Las Vegas Metro police arrested Sakoya James, 40, on Friday for the shooting death of Rosemary Abeita, 33, at an apartment complex on Twain Avenue near University Center Drive on Feb. 26, records showed.

Officers booked James on charges of open murder and conspiracy murder. James also faces charges of escape by a felony prisoner and tampering with an electronic device.

James did not appear for her sentencing on a charge connected to an incident where she refused to stop for a police officer in a stolen car, records showed. A judge issued a bench warrant for her arrest on Feb. 6.

LaShawn Hick was wanted Monday on murder and gun charges for Abeita’s murder, records showed. A warrant was issued for his arrest Thursday.

James was due in court Tuesday. A booking photo of James was not immediately available.

Officers found Abeita deceased in the apartment around 10 p.m. on Feb. 26.

Anyone with information about Hick’s whereabouts can contact police at 702-828-3521. Tips can be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 702-385-5555 or at crimestoppersofnv.com/report-a-crime. Information can also be sent via text by sending “CRIMENV” and then your message to “CRIMES” (274637). Crime Stoppers offers a reward for information that leads to an arrest.