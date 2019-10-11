Woman arrested in infant’s Sept. 30 death

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police have arrested a woman in connection with the Sept. 30 death of 1-year-old Sebastian Solorio.

Elizabeth Castillo, 24, faces a felony charge of child abuse with substantial bodily or mental harm resulting in death. She remains in jail with bail set at $1 million.

Castillo’s relation to Solorio’s is unclear.

The boy’s death, confirmed by the Clark County Coroner’s Office. The coroner has not ruled on Solorio’s cause of death.

Castillo is scheduled to appear in court on Monday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.