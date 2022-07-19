LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman accused of setting a fire broke out of her handcuffs, smashed a police vehicle window, climbed out of the moving car, and ran onto a busy highway adjacent to the Las Vegas Strip armed with razor blades, police said.

Yoani Cortner, 30, faces several charges, including battery by a prisoner and resisting a public officer, records showed.

On July 3, an officer noticed Cortner in a desert area near Rainbow Boulevard and Shelbourne Avenue lighting a bush on fire, police said. As the officer attempted to drive toward Corner, the officer noticed a “long, silver object” in Cortner’s hand.

As the officer attempted to detain Cortner for a potential arson, the officer said Cortner refused to comply to his requests while handcuffing her, police said.

While on the way to the Clark County jail, Cortner reportedly broke out of her handcuffs and began to smash windows inside the vehicle, police said.

“Cortner successfully smashed the rear passenger-side window,” police said. “She then opened the door to the patrol vehicle from the outside, while the vehicle was still in motion on [Interstate 15] at the Tropicana overpass,” police wrote in an arrest report.

Cortner managed to open the door and slam it against a wall on the highway as the car came to a stop, police said. She then climbed through the window and onto the wall, police said.

The officer took out their gun, ordering Cortner to stop. She then dropped the handcuffs and ran, police said.

As Cortner ran away, she reportedly took out a small razor blade, threatening to kill the officer and his family, police said. The pursuit stopped once the officer deployed his Taser.

Police said they found several razorblades on Cortner while taking her into custody.

Cortner remained in jail Tuesday on $39,000 bail, records showed. A booking photo was not provided. The District Attorney’s office declined to file arson charges.