HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — A woman is accused of draining her mother’s bank account of more than $1 million, at one point telling her, “I hope you die so I can spit on your grave,” police wrote in court documents.

Deborah Burnette, 64, faces charges of theft above $100,000 and exploiting an old or vulnerable person for events dating back to 2021, documents from Henderson police said.

According to police, Burnette’s mother’s husband of more than 70 years died in 2021. Shortly afterward, Burnette’s mother noticed more than $1 million had been transferred from her account. According to court documents, Burnette’s mother is now 88.

When confronted over the phone, Burnette reportedly told her mother, “I hope you starve now” and “I hope you die so I can spit on your grave,” police said.

Records showed Burnette made at least three transfers from her mother’s account in 2021. In all, the total amount is believed to be just above $1 million.

When speaking with police, Burnette said her mother had asked her to “safeguard” the money.

Burnette was taken into custody Tuesday. Bail had not been set as of Wednesday morning.