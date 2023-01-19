LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman is accused of shooting a man experiencing homelessness over a bike in a storm tunnel below an area near the Las Vegas Strip while her new boyfriend watched, documents said.

Las Vegas Metro police arrested Calysha Atwater, 36, and Cory Kassela, 22, on Wednesday, Jan. 18, records said.

On Nov. 22, police allege Atwater and Kassela were involved in a shooting in a tunnel directly below Winnick Avenue and Koval Lane, about a block east of Las Vegas Boulevard, documents said.

The victim told police he went down into the tunnels to meet a friend. The night before, the victim had found a bike he believed was abandoned and unrideable, documents said.

“[The victim] recognized the damaged bike that was previously stolen from him, so he took it,” offices said. “[The victim] repaired the bike and has been using it since.”

The victim said while in the tunnels, he learned the bike belonged to Atwater.

“Based upon interviews with numerous concerned citizens in the area, we discovered that [Atwater] supplies fentanyl to people living in the tunnels,” police said.

While visiting his friends in the tunnel, Atwater and Kassela soon arrived with Atwater noticing the victim with the bike, officers said.

The victim “taunted” Atwater to shoot him, which she did, police said. Atwater and Kassela then left, leaving the victim to die, officers said.

During the incident, the witness said Atwater said, “Stay away from my man,” since officers said the victim and Kassela had a yearslong relationship, police said.

A person later came forward and identified Kassela by her true name.

Atwater faces charges of attempted murder and battery with the use of a deadly weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm. Her bail was set at $10,000.

Kassela faces a charge of battery with the use of a deadly weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm. A judge set bail at $1,000.