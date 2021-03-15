Woman accused of embezzling thousands in TJ Maxx, Visa gift cards

Woman worked as financial manager at store, documents say

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KLAS) — A financial manager at TJ Maxx is accused of stealing nearly $6,000 in store gift cards given to employees as work incentives, court documents showed.

Police arrested Jessica Farley on a warrant over the weekend. She is charged with embezzlement.

According to court documents, Farley had worked with the company since January 2016. She told police she stole more than 90 store value cards and 25 Visa gift cards, documents stated.

A TJ Maxx investigator filed a report with the North Las Vegas Police Department after the company completed an internal investigation.

Farley used the cards in twelve occasions at different TJ Maxx and Marshalls locations. The companies have the same owner. The cards were worth about $5,700, according to court documents.

Farley is due in court on Tuesday, March 16.