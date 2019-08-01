Wife identified as victim, husband remains behind bars

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman who was found dead in the bathroom of her home on Monday has been identified as Kinnetha Marie Lord, 48, the Clark County Coroner’s Office said.

Sebastian Lord, her 47-year-old husband, is in the Clark County Detention Center awaiting a court hearing after a judge denied bail on Tuesday.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department patrol officers responded to the home in the 10000 block of Cassleman Court on Monday, expecting to investigate a suicide. After questioning the husband, police arrested him.

Police said inconsistencies in the husband’s account of events led them to believe he killed his wife. Lord told police he found his wife’s body Monday morning, and then drove to California with his son. When they returned that night, he called police about his wife.