LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are investigating the discovery of a body that was found by a property maintenance worker who was conducting a welfare check.

On Friday just after 12:20 p.m., police responded to a report of a dead body in the 1100 block of Blankenship Avenue near North MLK Boulevard and West Carey Avenue.

When police and medical personnel arrived at the scene, they located the body of an adult male and confirmed that he was deceased.

According to police, evidence in the room indicated that foul play was involved and homicide detectives were notified.

Upon investigation, police learned that the victim had not been seen for some time. A property maintenance worker was conducting a welfare check at the apartment when he found the body, police said.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD

Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To

remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

This is an ongoing investigation, check back for updates.