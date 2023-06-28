LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man visiting Las Vegas allegedly tried to open the door to a jet bridge at Harry Reid International Airport after missing his flight, leading to his arrest, police said.

Lelio Zaccarella, of Bulgaria, faces a charge of violating airport public conduct regulations, records showed.

On Tuesday morning, Metro police officers at the airport were called to a report of a disturbance in the B Concourse, they said. A Spirit Airlines gate agent said a passenger, later identified as Zaccarella, “was denied boarding due to not paying for his extra luggage,” documents said.

The gate agent told officers “Zaccarella was attempting to pass by the agent and open the door to the jet bridge after the plane doors were closed,” documents said.

Even after the plane left the gate, Zaccarella continue to tell police “he [was] getting on that plane,” documents said.

As officers escorted Zaccarella back to a ticket counter, Zaccarella reportedly told police they would need to pay for his new ticket, documents said.

“When I told him I was not paying for his new ticket, [Zaccarella] stopped and then refused to walk any further and told officers he was going on that plane again,” documents said.

Police eventually arrested Zaccarella to remove him from the airport, they said. Zaccarella resisted officers, dropping his body weight to the floor, they said.

A judge had not set bail in the case as of Wednesday. Zaccarella had not yet appeared in court as of Wednesday as prosecutors had not filed a criminal complaint.