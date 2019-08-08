Video spots van Las Vegas police are looking for in road rage death

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A video showing a white van that police have been looking for in the investigation of a deadly road rage shooting has been posted on the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Facebook page.

The van is shown as it travels through Las Vegas. Police say it is the vehicle involved Monday night’s shooting on Interstate 15 between Silverado Ranch and Blue Diamond Road.

The van is “a very distinctive make with a specific window pattern and spare tire cover,” Metro posted on Facebook.

This is the car involved in a road rage homicide on I15 N on Monday. Police say it is a very distinctive make / specific window pattern and spare tire cover. The occupant shot & killed a man driving into Vegas to celebrate his birthday. pic.twitter.com/CJVQtE38DA — Shakala Alvaranga (@SMAlvaranga) August 8, 2019

The 52-year-old driver of a Chrysler was shot and killed as he came to Las Vegas to celebrate his birthday, police said. His female passenger was uninjured.

“These are surveillance camera images of the actual van involved in the killing. Can you help us identify a suspect or suspects?”

Metro had released YouTube videos in English and Spanish on Wednesday seeking the public’s help to turn in dashcam video that may help them identify the vehicle.

Call LVMPD’s Homicide Section at (702) 828-3521, email them at homicide@lvmpd.com, or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555.