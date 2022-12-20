Warning: Content in this story may be graphic to some readers

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas police have released bodycam footage and 911 calls from the night of a suspected DUI crash that killed two toddlers.

On Dec. 11, police responded to multiple calls of a serious crash involving two children in the 5000 block of North Scott Robinson Drive.

In a 911 call, a witness told the operator “the baby has no head,” when asked if the baby was beyond help.

Bodycam footage from the first officer that arrived at the scene found two women in the front seat, one child in the back, and a decapitated child on the ground.

Police officer body camera footage shows the scene of the deadly crash on Dec. 11, 2022. (North Las Vegas Police Department)

Police identified Kaleah Shaelle Manning, 25, as the driver of the vehicle as well as the aunt of the two toddlers.

Police identified Raenysa Clydette-Glenn Washington, 23, as the front passenger and the mother of the toddlers.

The children, both girls, were identified as 2-year-old Rose Wilmer who died at the scene of the crash, and 3-year-old Taylor Wilmer who died at University Medical Center, according to the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Washington appeared to be hunched over in the passenger seat while Manning was seen trying to wake her up, bodycam footage showed.

Kaleah Shaelle Manning in the drivers seat following a suspected DUI crash that killed two toddlers (Credit: North Las Vegas Police Department)

Kaleah Shaelle Manning and Raenysa Clydette-Glenn Washingtion following a suspected DUI crash that killed two toddlers (Credit: North Las Vegas Police Department)

Police said the Manning’s breath smelled of alcohol every time she opened her mouth. A declaration of arrest released on Monday said that Manning’s blood alcohol level was measured at .191 on the evening of the crash. That is more than twice the legal limit in Nevada of .08.

Manning admitted to police that “me and a friend had drinks in the car,” describing the drinks as two tequila shots according to a report. Police said it’s believed that Manning and another person not in the car drank an entire bottle of tequila before the crash.

Manning told police her power steering was to blame when it pulled her to the left leading to the crash.

The two women and Taylor were brought to UMC, where Talyor later died from her injuries.

At the hospital, officers placed both women under arrest. During Washington’s arrest, bodycam footage showed her asking police, “are you serious?” after the officers read her rights and charges.

In the report, police said the two children were not in child safety seats and were both buckled in with adult restraints.

Manning is facing the following charges:

Three counts of DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm or death

Two counts of child neglect/endangerment resulting in death

Two counts of operating a vehicle without child safety restraints

Operating a vehicle with a suspended registration

No proof of insurance

Failure to maintain a travel lane

Washington is facing charges of child neglect/endangerment resulting in death.