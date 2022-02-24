LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The lawyer of 4-year-old Mason Dominguez’s mom, Stephen Stubbs, said she has officially been ruled out as a suspect Thursday evening, though police have not confirmed that or stated she was a suspect.

Brandon Toseland, 35, is described as a monster according to a statement from Stubbs on behalf of the mom of Mason.

Mason Dominguez (KLAS)

According to Stubbs, Toseland and Mason’s mom started dating and moved in together in March of 2021, two months after her husband died.

Stubbs said their relationship was very blissful in the beginning.

According to Stubbs, Toseland slowly started to control the family until they were trapped. Dec. 11 was the last time Mason’s mom said she last saw him alive. Stubbs also said she realized she was being held captive when Toseland locked her in a room which started the months-long captivity.

Stubbs said Toseland had locks and window alarms throughout the house, and took control of her social media accounts.

According to Stubbs, Toseland also pretended to be Mason’s mom and cut off all ties with her job and family.

Stubbs told 8 News Now’s Victoria Saha that during school drop-offs for his client’s 7-year-old daughter, Toseland would park far away from school grounds and put sunshades in the windshield and handcuff the mom while he walked her daughter into school.

It was while she was in the car that she was able to write small notes over the course of a few weeks about what she was going through. Police say the mom started questioning Toseland about where Mason was, and one day he told her he died but would not let her see his body.

Stubbs told 8 News Now, Toseland would repeatedly threaten the mom with guns in the house and kept saying “There are unsolved murders every day, they will not get me if they can’t find a body.”

On Tuesday, those notes were handed to her daughter who gave them to a teacher which led police to the house where they found Mason’s body in a freezer.